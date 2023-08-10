Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy Sells 4,079 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $522,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $639,390.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,725. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $133.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

