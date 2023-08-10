Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Scott P. Miller Sells 6,315 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $522,945.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott P. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $82.33 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $57.64 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

