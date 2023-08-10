Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5006 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

CAH opened at $91.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

