Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5006 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.
Cardinal Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.
Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.2 %
CAH opened at $91.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
