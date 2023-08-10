Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $29,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $72,092,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,703,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 491,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,219,000 after buying an additional 225,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $167.03 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.