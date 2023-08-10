Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 81,331 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,331 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of CF Industries worth $27,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CF Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 114.8% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 94,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 50,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

