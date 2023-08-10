Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.31

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 1089396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 20.65. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 116.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

