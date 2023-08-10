Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Steven Alan Denny Sells 6,381 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,186,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on FND shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.19.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

