Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Brett A. Flaugher Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. Olin’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

