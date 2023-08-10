ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer Sells 1,223 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.5 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $558.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $561.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

