Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) EVP Timothy D. Johnson Sells 5,000 Shares

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BLDR stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

