West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 52-Week High at $399.92

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $399.92 and last traded at $395.00, with a volume of 128020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $378.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.40 and a 200 day moving average of $342.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.