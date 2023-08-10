eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Insider James Bramble Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) insider James Bramble sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $932,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

eXp World Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 474.29 and a beta of 2.73.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 360.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 313.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 87.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPI

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.