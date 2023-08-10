Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Sells 546 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $61,183,526.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35.

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,261.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,816.55 and a one year high of $6,474.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6,140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,704.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its position in NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

