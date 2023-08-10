Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Raymond R. Ramu Sells 2,040 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $417.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.70 and a 52 week high of $437.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $468.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. SpectralCast restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.31.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Saia by 1,684.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

