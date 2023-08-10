AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in AECOM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,414,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AECOM by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,888,000 after purchasing an additional 531,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

