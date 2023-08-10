Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) CFO Sean S. Sullivan Sells 13,101 Shares

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $61.98.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Acushnet by 2,638.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading

