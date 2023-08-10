Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.25 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CURLF. Benchmark downgraded Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Curaleaf Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.21 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

