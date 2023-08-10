Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BERY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,595. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.