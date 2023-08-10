Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $486.67.

Separately, DNB Markets cut Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

