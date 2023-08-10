El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,068,952.80 in Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 100,560 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,068,952.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,893,240 shares in the company, valued at $41,385,141.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LOCO opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $376.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 566,331 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at $4,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 150.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 278,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,977.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 210,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 203,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOCO shares. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

