Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AVID stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.18. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

