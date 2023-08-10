Comparing Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) & Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) and Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flywire and Oculus VisionTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 1 8 1 3.00 Oculus VisionTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flywire currently has a consensus target price of $36.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than Oculus VisionTech.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $347.51 million 10.43 -$39.35 million ($0.30) -109.03 Oculus VisionTech N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -3.95

This table compares Flywire and Oculus VisionTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oculus VisionTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flywire. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oculus VisionTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and Oculus VisionTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -10.30% -6.89% -5.17% Oculus VisionTech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Oculus VisionTech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Flywire shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Oculus VisionTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oculus VisionTech beats Flywire on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Oculus VisionTech

(Get Free Report)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc., a development-stage technology company, focuses on cyber security, data privacy, and data protection solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection. The company was formerly known as USA Video Interactive Corp. and changed its name to Oculus VisionTech, Inc. in January 2012. Oculus VisionTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

