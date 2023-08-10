Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDRE. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CDRE opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cadre has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.48 million, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $121.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cadre by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadre by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadre by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

