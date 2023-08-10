CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) vs. Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Head-To-Head Contrast

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) and Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CME Group and Singapore Exchange, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CME Group 1 3 6 0 2.50 Singapore Exchange 1 0 0 0 1.00

CME Group currently has a consensus price target of $211.70, suggesting a potential upside of 2.51%. Given CME Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CME Group is more favorable than Singapore Exchange.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

86.0% of CME Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Singapore Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CME Group and Singapore Exchange’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CME Group $5.02 billion 14.80 $2.69 billion $8.19 25.22 Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A $0.30 24.32

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Singapore Exchange. Singapore Exchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CME Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CME Group pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Singapore Exchange pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CME Group pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Singapore Exchange pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CME Group has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CME Group and Singapore Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CME Group 56.88% 11.30% 1.86% Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CME Group beats Singapore Exchange on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Equities segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, securities settlement and depository management, derivatives trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Data, Connectivity, and Indices segment offers market data, connectivity, and indices services. The company offers counterparty guarantee, and depository and related services for securities and derivatives transactions; bond trading services; front-line regulatory functions; and computer and software maintenance services. It also provides an electronic foreign exchange trading solutions and platform; and management consultancy services for index activities. In addition, the company offers membership and management services to related corporations; distributes bulk freight market indices and information; and operates an electricity market, as well as provides administration services for index calculation, risk analyses, and financial research. Singapore Exchange Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.

