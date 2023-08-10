Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.40.

A number of research firms have commented on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BR opened at $178.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.44 and its 200 day moving average is $151.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

