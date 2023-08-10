Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $132,589.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,969,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,852.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $132,589.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,969,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,852.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $50,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,584 shares of company stock worth $797,885 over the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 944,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $192.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

