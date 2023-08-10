JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $983,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,113,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,898,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 17th, Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,362,600.00.
  • On Monday, July 10th, Yoav Landman sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $944,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,300.00.
  • On Thursday, June 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. Analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

