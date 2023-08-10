BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.29 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

