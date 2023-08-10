Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

MODG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,158.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,154.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $456,142. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODG opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

