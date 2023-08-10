Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several analysts have commented on ATSG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.30%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

