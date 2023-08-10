QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0006

QUASA (QUA) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 57.1% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $642,975.04 and approximately $701.66 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013789 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,575.46 or 0.99990036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012837 USD and is up 535.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $922.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

