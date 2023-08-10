BlueArk Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,578.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.18 or 0.00791714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00121186 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028727 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

