JUMPN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.26 (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. One JUMPN token can now be bought for approximately $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUMPN has a market cap of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN’s launch date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

