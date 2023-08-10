Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 186,244 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,244 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Alliant Energy worth $30,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

LNT stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.