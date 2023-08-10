AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 10,499 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABCGet Free Report) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $185.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.86. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

