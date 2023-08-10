AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 10,499 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $185.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.86. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

