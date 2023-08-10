Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $30,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TU. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday.

TELUS Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.81%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

