Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $31,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $104.57.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.