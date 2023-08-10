KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins Sells 3,061 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KLA Stock Up 1.0 %

KLAC stock opened at $499.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $517.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.