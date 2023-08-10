Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 71,010 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of PulteGroup worth $32,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PHM opened at $85.07 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.