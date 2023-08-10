Therese M. Vaughan Sells 6,129 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VRSK opened at $234.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $238.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

