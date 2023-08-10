Therese M. Vaughan Sells 6,129 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Verisk Analytics Price Performance
VRSK opened at $234.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $238.82.
Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.
