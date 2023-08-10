APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director James E. Lillie Sells 87,272 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $2,458,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,303,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,235,031.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 931,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $17,657,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

