Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $2,336,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,926,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mac Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Palomar by 2,612.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 614.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Palomar by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 256,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $9,260,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

