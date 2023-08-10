Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 7,316 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $33,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after buying an additional 249,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.33.

SBAC opened at $227.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

