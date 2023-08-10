KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig Sells 2,738 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Lorig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80.

KLA Stock Up 1.0 %

KLAC stock opened at $499.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $517.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.17.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

