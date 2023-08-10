Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 50,000 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,089,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,286,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SEM opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,505,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,123,000 after buying an additional 230,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Select Medical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,708,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,924,000 after buying an additional 70,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

