Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) CEO Ronald M. Lombardi Sells 32,800 Shares

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %
PBH stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on PBH. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Consumer Healthcare
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Reasons To Love Snowflake 1 Reason to be Cautious
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The 3 Favored Machinery Stocks To Buy In August
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- These 2 Clean Energy Stocks Are About To Attempt A Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.