Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) CEO Ronald M. Lombardi Sells 32,800 Shares

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

PBH stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 781,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after acquiring an additional 431,813 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 341,075 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PBH. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

