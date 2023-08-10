Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Scott D. Sandell Sells 20,307 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 20,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,325,234.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $412,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $64.69 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $124,592,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after buying an additional 2,588,707 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

