Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen Sells 10,300 Shares

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE OSK opened at $104.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $3,916,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 33.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,267,000 after purchasing an additional 212,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.62.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

