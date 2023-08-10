Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $1,745,600.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,952,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,590,161.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Asana Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.21. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 1,328,050 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Asana

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.