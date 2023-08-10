Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $1,745,600.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,952,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,590,161.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Asana Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of ASAN stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.21. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
