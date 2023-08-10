Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) CFO Sells $1,230,736.32 in Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $159.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $164.79.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,583,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. TD Cowen cut Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.